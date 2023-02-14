“When the goal is to win, a coach doesn’t send a player into the game unless they have the skills to succeed,” Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Development and Special Projects Coordinator Roxanne Van Loon said. “But every year, thousands of Wisconsin high school graduates enter the game of real life without the knowledge or skills they need to thrive as adults.”

Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) works to change that, but needs volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers. JA has age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade and volunteers can pick the age, school and content they want to teach.

