“When the goal is to win, a coach doesn’t send a player into the game unless they have the skills to succeed,” Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Development and Special Projects Coordinator Roxanne Van Loon said. “But every year, thousands of Wisconsin high school graduates enter the game of real life without the knowledge or skills they need to thrive as adults.”
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin (JA) works to change that, but needs volunteers who can help young people connect the classroom to the real world and prepare for successful financial futures and self-supporting careers. JA has age-appropriate lessons for every grade level from kindergarten to 12th grade and volunteers can pick the age, school and content they want to teach.
According to Van Loon, the commitment to be a JA volunteer can fit any schedule, with classroom opportunities ranging from a single day to a few times a month. Another option is for groups or teams of volunteers to share the classroom visits. JA provides all volunteers with the classroom lessons, materials and training they need to make an impact on a student’s future.
“Volunteers are critical to the success of Junior Achievement programs,” South Central Region Director Jane Nicholson said. “By sharing their personal and professional experiences, volunteers connect students with the businesses in their communities and encourage them to consider careers in their own neighborhoods. Please consider the positive impact you can make. It can be life-changing for the students.”
JA needs 30 volunteers to deliver life lessons to more than 500 students in Beaver Dam, Cottage Grove, DeForest, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Madison, Middleton, Mount Horeb, Prairie du Sac, Sauk City and Verona. For more information on volunteering in those areas, please contact southcentralregion@jawis.org or go to Wisconsin.ja.org and click on the “Get Involved” button.
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to providing young people with the skills and confidence to own their economic future and contribute to the economic viability of their families, communities and country. Junior Achievement’s programs — in the core pathways of career readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy — ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of tomorrow’s workplace. Over the past five years, the nine area offices of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin have used a dedicated core of more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to serve an average of 141,000 students per year.