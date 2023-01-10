Seeking Wisconsin’s talented youth ages 15-20 to represent their hometown performing for the legendary Kids From Wisconsin, proclaimed as “Wisconsin’s Premier Musical Ambassadors” since 1969.
Successful candidates will enjoy a professional rehearsal and summer tour experience performing its large-scale production to over 120,000 people, over 30 communities and daily at the Wisconsin State Fair along with providing performing arts workshops to youth.
This is the only elite pre-professional performance program specifically for this age group in the nation.
Kids From Wisconsin is seeking the community’s serious performers. All applicants will receive professional feedback at their free audition. Thirty-six chosen performers receive room and board along with a weekly per-diem. After completing a successful season all performers are eligible for a scholarship.
Singers, dancers and instrumentalists who have a strong and dedicated performing interest should apply online to receive a reserved time slot. Walk-ins are welcome, if slots are available.
This year the Kids have more audition opportunities, visiting cities all over Wisconsin. Upcoming auditions are slated for Feb. 23 in Madison, Feb. 24 in La Crosse, Feb. 25 in Stevens Point, Feb. 26 in Milwaukee, March 2 in Manitowoc, March 3 in Eau Claire and March 4 in Milwaukee.
“Being a part of Kids From Wisconsin was such an incredible experience and I can’t thank the organization enough for accepting me into their 2011 and 2012 seasons,” 2011-12 Kids From Wisconsin Alumni Tatyana L. Nahirniak said. “What I didn’t realize was that spending hours on a tour bus, along with other experiences, would prepare me for my professional gigs in the future.” Nahirnak is currently in the national tour of Disney’s “Frozen” the hit Broadway musical.
Most of the more than 1,000 Kids From Wisconsin alumni have gone on to a professional performing arts field. The Kids From Wisconsin entire 2023 summer tour will be announced in the coming months.