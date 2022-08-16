La Petite Alvarado
McKenzie Bruns (left) with Rose Alvarado (right) outside La Petite Academy on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

La Petite Academy is hosting a ceremony on Aug. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. to recognize Rose Alvarado for 20 years of teaching.

Alvarado will receive a plaque in recognition of her 20 years with La Petite. The academy is a daycare center that works closely with schools and parents to provide the best care and education for children.

