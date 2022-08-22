Talented young musicians, Christopher Fallis from Marshall, and Ethan Moehr from Sun Prairie, spent the past two weeks in Door County studying at Birch Creek Music Performance Center.

The students from Sun Prairie High School were among 35 other musicians from throughout the country to attend the Jazz II session at this prestigious academy whose unique mission is to provide intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional, mentoring environment.

