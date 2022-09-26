The Madison Area United States Bowling Congress (USBC) is hosting the 2021-2022 Dinner of Champions on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Harley-Davidson of Madison.
The dinner and awards banquet is an event for tournament champions, hosts, sponsors, selected annual recognition winners and youth scholarship winners.
The Madison Area USBC association awarded $9,500 in scholarships to 15 youth Madison area bowlers. Among the 15 winners, nine of them are a part of the Prairie Lanes Junior Bowling Program totaling $7,500 in scholarships. These winners will be recognized at the banquet.
The Madison Area USBC awarded six scholarships to graduating seniors in the amounts of $1,500, $1,250, $1,000, $750 and two for $500. According to the Madison Area USBC, there is a scholarship committee that “evaluates applicant’s strengths in areas of academics, extracurricular activities, bowling tenure, tournament participation and written essays.”
All six winners are from Prairie Lanes. Brooke Bandli received $1,500, Lauren Waddell $1,250, Teagan Rodgers $1,000, Logan Rodefeld $750, Kyle Helmenstine $500 and Michael Hron $500.
Also, Rodefeld and Jensen Est won $100 for making the All-Madison Association Youth Male Team.
Bandli totaled $2,600 in scholarships, also earning $1,000 for winning the 2021-22 Star of the Future Award and another $100 for making the All-Madison Association Youth Female Team.
Other Prairie Lanes scholarship winners earning $100 for making the All-Madison Association Youth Female Team are Ava Rodefeld and Skye Farr. In addition, Farr won $500 for being named the 2021-22 Sandy Stanley Bowler of the Year.
In order to be a part of the Madison Area USBC, individuals must bowl in a USBC certified league at one of the following member centers:
Black Earth Lanes, Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, Dodger Bowl Lanes, Dream Lanes, Lake Ripley Lanes, Main Street Lanes, Middleton Sport Bowl, Midway Lanes, Oregon Bowl, Prairie Lanes, Riviera Bowl, Rob Bailey’s Pro Shop and Lanes, Rude’s Lanes, Sauk City Lanes, Schwoegler Entertainment Center, Schwoegler Sugar River Lanes, Spartan Bowl, Ten Pin Alley, Tower Junction Bowling Alley, U.W. South, Viking Lanes and Waun-A-Bowl.