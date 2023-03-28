The Madison Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host a special global program on April 2, titled “You can face the future with confidence.”
“You can face the future with confidence” is a free 30-minute presentation about building confidence and positive outlook in people’s futures. The Kingdom Hall is located at 5475 Portage Rd. in Madison.
In the face of widespread economic strain, national conflicts and social unrest, surveys indicate that confidence in the future is at an all-time low in many countries, including the United States. According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, 24 of the 28 countries surveyed are seeing “all-time lows in the number of people who think their families will be better off in five years.”
The program will have a video conferencing option available. Check the “attend a meeting” section on the homepage of jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.
“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses Robert Hendriks said. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”
Shari Schwabe recalled how a visit from Jehovah’s Witnesses at her Sun Prairie home in January 2007 gave her the hope she needed to face challenging world conditions.
“Jehovah’s Witnesses came to my door and introduced me to God and his purpose for the earth,” she said. “And I think if I didn’t have that, I’d probably be very depressed like a lot of people around the world.”
Schwabe said she’s looking forward to attending the upcoming special program.
The special talk is the first of two free programs that will be held in all 118,000 congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses during the first week of April. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attendees for the annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held on the evening of Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.