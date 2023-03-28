Jehovah's Witnesses

Two special programs — “You Can Face the Future With Confidence,” and the Memorial of Christ’s death — will be held in Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world in April.

 Contributed/Steve Araya

The Madison Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will host a special global program on April 2, titled “You can face the future with confidence.”

“You can face the future with confidence” is a free 30-minute presentation about building confidence and positive outlook in people’s futures. The Kingdom Hall is located at 5475 Portage Rd. in Madison.

