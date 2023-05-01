Fruit dip and strawberries (2023)

Make your own fruit dip to go with the strawberries you picked on National Pick Strawberries Day.

National Pick Strawberries Day: Celebrate with Fresh, Affordable, and Fun U-Pick Farms

Get ready to pick some juicy, ripe strawberries! National Pick Strawberries Day is May 20, and it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and delicious fruit.

