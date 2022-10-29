Ghost cookies

These meringue ghost cookies are fa-boo-lous.

Note: This edition of Divas on a Dime appears online at this time because of a distribution problem.

Meringue is a light, airy and beautifully sweet French dessert made from stiffly whipped egg whites and sugar. Many people think it's a very difficult and temperamental technique, yet it's actually quite simple. When you see how easy and inexpensive this is, you'll never buy meringues from the bakery again!

