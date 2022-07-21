As the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing continues transitioning to the F-35 Lightning II, many of the facilities on base are being upgraded or remodeled to support the new aircraft.

The 115th Civil Engineer Squadron, along with more than 100 local contractors, have been hard at work doing just that. Construction began in 2021, and currently includes nine simultaneous projects and more than 500 contractor employees — most of which are from the local area.

Getting ready to weld

A contractor prepares a surface for welding July 12, 2022 during a remodel project of an aircraft hangar at the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin. Current construction consists of nine projects and over 500 contractor employees as the Wisconsin Air National Guard unit prepares for its conversion from the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to the F-35 Lightning II.
Findorff painter

A contractor with local J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. paints a hangar wall July 12, 2022 during a remodel project of an aircraft hangar at the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison. Current construction consists of nine projects and over 500 contractor employees as the Wisconsin Air National Guard unit prepares for its conversion from the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to the F-35 Lightning II.
Lightning II Shelters
Contractors work on building a structure that will become the new 115th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning II aircraft shelters July 12, 2022 at Truax Field in Madison. Construction in preparation for the unit’s aircraft conversion from the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to the F-35 began in 2021 and currently consists of nine projects and over 500 contractor employees.