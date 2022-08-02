The Sun Prairie School District is inviting the public to attend the grand opening events for the new Central Heights Middle School, Prairie Phoenix Academy and Sun Prairie West High School on Aug. 28.
Central Heights Middle School, located at 220 Kroncke Drive, will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 2:30 p.m.
Central Heights was formerly Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, serving grades 8-9. It will now join Patrick Marsh and Prairie View in serving grades 6-8.
Prairie Phoenix Academy, now also located at 220 Kroncke Drive, will have its ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 3:30 p.m.
Prairie Phoenix Academy is moving to a newly renovated space attached to the former Cardinal Heights building. This school serves as a learning academy for grades 10-12, serving as a third high school.
The new Sun Prairie West High School, located at 2850 Ironwood Drive, will have it’s ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m., followed by self-guided tours until 5:30 p.m.
Sun Prairie West is the district’s new second comprehensive high school, serving grades 9-12.
On Sept. 19, Sun Prairie East High School will have self-guided tours from 5-7 p.m. to show off newly renovated learning spaces and collaborative learning environments.