In this file photo from the 2019 Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Benefit Concert, a full audience packed into Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie to hear church musical groups (the Bristol Lutheran Church Contemporary Choir performs above) as a fundraiser for the pantry. Admission is free but a monetary or non-perishable food item is the suggested donation for the concert, which takes place this year on Friday, Dec. 2.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie is hosting the 21st annual Food Pantry Christmas Concert on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
“This year is especially important to us,” said Mark Thompson from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. “Due to Covid, our last concert was in 2019. During that same time, major food drives such as the Postal Worker Food Drive and several key school food drives did not take place.”
Thompson added that the emergency food pantry shelves have been hit hard with the number of families using the pantry reaching an all time high.
“We continue to meet the challenge because of this community’s generosity,” Thompson said. “You have done so much for others and it is our way of celebrating the kindness you bring to this community.”
Our Savior’s is located at 550 Lincoln Dr. in Sun Prairie. The concert will be filled with holiday music and Christmas treats.
“The concert is free and is guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit,” Thompson said.
If anyone can’t make to the concert but would like to donate to the pantry, send checks to PO Box 611, Sun Prairie WI, 53590 or donate online at sunprairiefoodpantry.com.