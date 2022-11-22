Full church listens to Bristol Lutheran Contemporary Choir (2019)
Buy Now

In this file photo from the 2019 Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Benefit Concert, a full audience packed into Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie to hear church musical groups (the Bristol Lutheran Church Contemporary Choir performs above) as a fundraiser for the pantry. Admission is free but a monetary or non-perishable food item is the suggested donation for the concert, which takes place this year on Friday, Dec. 2.

 File/Chris Mertes

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie is hosting the 21st annual Food Pantry Christmas Concert on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

“This year is especially important to us,” said Mark Thompson from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. “Due to Covid, our last concert was in 2019. During that same time, major food drives such as the Postal Worker Food Drive and several key school food drives did not take place.”

Tags