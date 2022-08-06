Classic Brass Quintet (2020)

The fourth annual Classic Brass Quintet Benefit Concert in Sun Prairie is Sunday, Aug. 14 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive. Admission by freewill offering will benefit the National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association. Pictured (L-R) is Warren Bandel, Ellington Starks, Tony Boldt, Janet Olsen and Steve Williams.

 Contributed

The Classic Brass Quintet and some special guests present the Fourth Annual Benefit Concert to support Dysphonia International (DI), formerly known as National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 in the parking lot at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 550 Lincoln Drive.

An area will be roped off for people to set up their lawn chairs. Space will also be available for cars to park for spectators to enjoy the concert from their vehicles.

