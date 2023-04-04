City and county leaders shared their vision for local environmentalism and diversity at “Pizza with Paul” on March 29.
The Sun Prairie Chamber and City of Sun Prairie partnered to host the event at the Westside Community Building in Sun Prairie.
Community members listened to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi give updates on Dane County and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser deliver his State of the City address.
Parisi, who said environmental protection is one of his top priorities, spent most of his time speaking about how Dane County is adapting to climate change.
“Each of the 30 county departments have been looking at how we can respond to climate change,” Parisi said. “The most effective changes are made locally with implementing policies to address climate change. It’s a community by community battle.”
Parisi said studies the county conducted with UW-Madison showed that local communities are being impacted by climate change due to warmer, wetter weather which has led to an increase in torrential downpours and flooding.
“This is an issue for emergency management, emergency services and law enforcement,” Parisi said.
Changes being madeAccording to Parisi, Dane County had the goal of reaching 100% renewable offset of all the electricity it uses by 2025. However, later this year the county will be “flipping the switch” on its next solar project, which will meet the goal of 100% renewable energy two years in advance.
“Our next solar project is twice as big as the MG&E solar field,” Parisi said. “We are building a 17-Megawatt solar field with 33,000 solar panels.”
The MG&E solar field by the Dane County Regional Airport offsets 40% of the county’s electricity. Parisi said that project has saved the county and taxpayers over $100,000 per year.
“It’s no longer a situation of ‘I’d really like to do the right thing by the environment but it costs too much,’” Parisi said. “We’re at a point now where it’s not ‘can we do renewables’, it’s ‘why aren’t we doing renewables.’ The math makes so much sense now.”
In addition, the county has invested around $2 million per year to equip existing buildings with solar energy. As of 2023, every Dane County building that is equipped to handle solar, Parisi said, now has solar.
Bigger goals ahead“By 2030, we want to be carbon neutral,” Parisi said. “Despite reaching 100% renewable electricity offset, we generate CO2 in a lot of other ways.”
This includes buildings that are heated by gas and vehicle emissions. The county has previously invested $28 million in its landfill to extract gas the landfill produces, compress it and turn it into renewable gas for transportation use.
“Half of our snow plows that used to run on diesel now run on that renewable gas,” Parisi said. “It costs us and our taxpayers much less to run on renewable gas compared to the expensive diesel prices.”
In addition, the county is saving millions of dollars by producing more renewable gas than it uses, profiting under contract with the Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline.
Parisi noted other initiatives the county is working on, including the conservation and restoration of lands, restoring wetlands and prairies and working with farmers to use manure digesters.
State of the CityEsser delivered his 2023 State of the City address, which included the city’s new logo and rebranding, as well as capital projects.
“We are committed to diversity and inclusion in this city,” Esser said. “As Sun Prairie and Dane County grows, we want this community to be a place where everyone succeeds.”
Esser’s points of emphasis included the continued growth in Sun Prairie and bringing as much affordable housing to the city as possible.
To watch the entire event, visit https://www.sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-on-demand/.