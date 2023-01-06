Peak Performance Chiropractic & Rehabilitation opened up at its new location at 412 W Main St. in Sun Prairie on Jan. 1. The chiropractic center was previously located across the street at 425 W Main St. for the last three years.
The new location allows Peak Performance to provide a “one-stop shop” for chiropractic care. With more room, they now offer a gym for physical care, training and rehabilitation.
“Now we can provide our patients with the gym space,” Owner and chiropractor Dr. Logan Georgeson said. “We have a squat lift rack, a treadmill and a bike. We will be adding digital x-rays in the next month and we will have our medical radiologist read our x-rays for us, which is pretty unique for chiropractic.”
Georgeson has advanced training in multiple treatment methods, including certifications in dry needling, functional and kinetic treatment with rehab and is a certified strength and conditioning coach. In addition, he is the only McKenzie-certified clinician in the area. He specializes in sports injuries, disc injuries and chronic pain.
“We started the clinic because we wanted to do evidence-based chiropractic care,” Georgeson said. “We take chiropractic care and combine that with your physiotherapy, your strength training, and soft tissue modalities so you have a one-stop shop for places to go. We are the only group clinic here in Sun Prairie that does that.”
According to Georgeson, Peak Performance’s care is more affordable and patients have better control of their care plan versus seeing multiple separate professionals. It also prevents patients from receiving conflicting advice.
“We make sure we can get a full assessment on you and know what is going on,” Georgeson said. “You don’t have to go to a physical therapist, a massage therapist and a chiropractor. We give you all the exercises and knowledge you need, so that when we are done treating you, you don’t have to keep coming back forever.”
Georgeson suggests doing your own research when it comes to finding the right chiropractic care.
“There’s a lot of chiropractors and physical therapists out there,” Georgeson said. “Find one that fits what you’re looking for. Our most common reason people come see us is when they are feeling pain, commonly back pain, neck pain or headaches.
“We work with a medical discount plan and take a majority of insurances too,” Georgeson said. “The medical discount plan can work our services up to 70% off. Our biggest thing here is that we want it to be affordable for the community so that everyone can experience it. We want to be able to provide care for anyone that needs it.”
Georgeson graduated Cum Laude from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Iowa where he received extensive training in treating neuromusculoskeletal injuries. He has hundreds of hours in post-graduate training in “treating spinal disc injuries, strains/sprains from sports injuries, sciatica and nerve entrapments.”
He has experience working with all types of patients, from pediatrics to geriatrics. He has experience working with high school, collegiate and professional athletes. He is continually “trying to learn and stay up to date with the current treatment regimens to make sure all his patients are getting the best care possible.”
Peak Performance shares the new space with two other chiropractors: Gary Silbaugh with Silbaugh Chiropractic and Nate Drees with Sport and Spine Recovery clinic. Georgeson and Drees both utilize the Alter G Treadmill for sports injuries in runners and post operative rehabilitation.
Peak Performance offers free consultations to discuss any questions and concerns. To learn more, visit https://www.ppcrehab.com/.