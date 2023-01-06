Peak Performance Chiropractic & Rehabilitation opened up at its new location at 412 W Main St. in Sun Prairie on Jan. 1. The chiropractic center was previously located across the street at 425 W Main St. for the last three years.

The new location allows Peak Performance to provide a “one-stop shop” for chiropractic care. With more room, they now offer a gym for physical care, training and rehabilitation.

