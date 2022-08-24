Jennifer Ploeger
Jennifer Ploeger stands in front of a wolf depicted on the wall at Sun Prairie West High School.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Jennifer Ploeger is the inaugural principal at the new Sun Prairie West High School located at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.

From Iowa, Ploeger has lived in Madison for the last 10 years. This will be her 18th year in education.

