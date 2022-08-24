Jennifer Ploeger is the inaugural principal at the new Sun Prairie West High School located at 2850 Ironwood Dr. in Sun Prairie.
From Iowa, Ploeger has lived in Madison for the last 10 years. This will be her 18th year in education.
“I’m a bilingual and science teacher by background and training,” Ploeger said. “I was a Spanish teacher and then I was a science teacher before I got my masters in curriculum instruction with a bilingual specialization. I became very passionate about bilingual education and the rights of all multilingual learners.”
She taught at Madison East before spending the last three years in administration at Madison LaFollette as an associate principal. She said she is enthusiastic about being a part of a new school.
“This is an incredible opportunity to open a brand new high school,” Ploeger said. “We have an opportunity to create an equity-based high school from the ground up, versus trying to constantly retrofit things that were already creating inequitable outcomes.”
In addition, Ploeger said she is excited about bringing the ninth-graders back to the high schools.
“I was a part of the leadership team that developed the ninth-grade academy at Madison East High School that was then the model for Madison,” she said. “We are starting a new school as a community. I have an incredible team that we put together, from our administrative team to our administrative associates.”
Outside of school, Ploeger is a “hardcore family person.” She lives with her husband and two children, one in third grade and the other in eighth grade. She enjoys spending time outside hiking, biking and taking her new dog to the dog park. Also, she likes to explore her creative side, making digital scrapbooks.
Ploeger recognizes that there are unique challenges that rise with a new school. She said that she thinks one of the biggest obstacles is helping support community collaboration on all levels since every relationship is new.
“Our success will be based on how we support each other, how we collaborate and how we come together as a community,” Ploeger said. “No one person can do this. It’s going to take all of us.”
Ploeger said she hopes that there will be a massive web of connections from students to teachers to parents to community members.
“I really hope that what ends up defining what it means to be a wolf is that we’re a community that supports and connects with each other,” she said.
Ploeger said they chose their theme this year to be “creating our future.” The athletic department chose “leave a legacy.”
“When we combine them it’s creating a future so that we can leave a legacy,” Ploeger said. “That’s going to be the driving force as we create this culture of care. Ensuring that everyone is seen, known and valued here at Sun Prairie West. From every student to every parent/caregiver that comes in and to every staff member that you belong here.”
To ensure an early start on building the connections, Ploeger said that West staff members are connecting with families through home visits. She is encouraging staff to come into the high school early to work collaboratively with each other and to give them time to settle in before the school year starts.
As COVID-19 continues to be a concern for many families, Ploeger said it’s something that the school takes very seriously.
“We continue to partner with the district office for support and guidance this fall as we continuously look at the state of the pandemic,” Ploeger said.
The new West principal also noted that the safety of students is a “foremost concern on everyone’s mind as we start the school year knowing the tragedies that are unfortunately part of reality.”
The school was built to include multiple safety measures, including moving gates and coiling doors that can quickly block off sections of the school.
“The biggest key to school safety I firmly believe is our relationships,” Ploeger said. “It’s our relationships with each other of all aspects in the community. It’s students feeling that they’re seen, known and valued in school, feeling connected to staff and to each other. It comes back to that culture of care and the community that we are creating here together, so that kids share information when they have it.”
Ploeger added that West students understand that everyone plays a role in school safety and everyone coming into the building helps to create a safe learning environment.