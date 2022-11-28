The Prairie Athletic Club (PAC) Pickleballers held a food drive for the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. In total, the group donated 680 lbs. of food Tuesday, Nov. 22 to the food pantry.

There were dozens of pickleballers present Tuesday that donated food. To learn more about the pickleball programs at the PAC visit https://web.prairieathletic.com/pac-programs-pickleball/.

