The Reserve in Sun Prairie held its ribbon cutting Tuesday, March 28 to celebrate the grand opening of the first houses built in Sun Prairie’s newest residential community.
Community leaders gathered at The Reserve’s model home, located at 1552 N. Thompson Rd. in Sun Prairie for the official grand opening. The neighborhood is being developed in Sun Prairie by Lennar Home Builders.
Wine, beer and snacks were provided for guests as they learned about The Reserve and Lennar Homes. Lennar Homes’ representative Karen Gold and Chicago Division President Christopher Gillen were present to provide information and answer any questions people had about their homes.
Lennar offers four different floor plans for the Sun Prairie development, with the largest one including four bedrooms and two baths.
“All of our plans have a second floor loft/family area,” Gold said. “Our customers love the additional family space.”
Gillen said it was an easy decision to build in Sun Prairie.
“We were attracted to Madison because of job growth and rising population, but when I drove through Sun Prairie I decided I wanted to be here,” he said. “It is an absolutely gorgeous area and it has great schools.”
Gold added that because the neighborhood is located right behind Token Springs Elementary School, it is in a great spot because it is “off the beaten path” but residents still have easy access to schools and parks in the area.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser spoke in excitement about the new development.
“Many city council members have joined us here today and I believe that speaks to Sun Prairie’s commitment to the community and wanting to welcome business in Sun Prairie,” Esser said. “I think that is a great characteristic we have. We are investing a lot of time and money that will make Sun Prairie a high-quality sustainable place to live in now and in the future.”
Jeff Kuhl and Jaclyn Cunningham from Your Friends in Real Estate partnered with Lennar homes. The Reserve will initially have 55 lots and newly constructed homes, with the potential to grow by an additional 150 lots.
With the ongoing affordable housing crisis, Gillen said it’s something that Lennar takes very seriously.
“We try to include everything that customers like and include it in our base price of our homes,” Gillen said. “We operate as a one-stop shop to make the process easy for customers. With interest rates rising, we partner with our mortgage company to buy down the rate to make the payment more affordable for our customers.”
Lennar Homes is currently the number one home builder in the United States. Although Lennar is new to Wisconsin, they have entered the Wisconsin market in a big way. They have started brand new communities in Windsor, Oregon, Stoughton and Sun Prairie.
“We have 30 homes here now and we are looking to do a lot more,” Gillen said. “I love Sun Prairie and we are just getting started.”
Gold said people who are interested in talking with Lennar can visit online at https://www.lennar.com/ or visit one of their neighborhoods. People can also conduct self-guided tours or meet with a representative any day of the week.