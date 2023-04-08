(L-R) Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams, State Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliffe and Dannelle Gay celebrate talk about the launch of Gay’s new book “100 things to do in Wisconsin before you die.”
(L-R) Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Williams, State Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliffe and Dannelle Gay celebrate talk about the launch of Gay’s new book “100 things to do in Wisconsin before you die.”
Dannelle Gay, also known as the Traveling Cheesehead, held her book launch party for her new book “100 things to do in Wisconsin before you die,” on Monday, April 3 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie.
Gay was welcomed by community members, legislative leaders and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Being a member of the chamber and 30-year resident of Sun Prairie, she decided to donate her book launch sales to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
The traveling cheesehead is one of the most experienced in the tourism industry and she has co-authored multiple midwest travel books.
Prior to becoming an Author, Gay owned Toby’s Restaurant and Cardinal Catering Company in Sun Prairie.
“The older I get, the more I know I don’t know,” Gay said. “The best part of traveling is being able to go around the state, find things that are cool that most people don’t know about and share those stories so that other people can go check them out. Wisconsin is an amazing state. We have logging, mining, fishing and agriculture industries and unique ethnic groups that settled in the area.”
The idea for her new book came after attending last year’s Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism. She said she was the only traveling author to attend the conference.
“I knew I didn’t want my book to be ‘that list you could Google,’” Gay said on her website. “I wanted to highlight a lot of Wisconsin gems and things you couldn’t find anywhere else in the world.”
She added how she has a few “gimmes” in her book, such as “#10 Eat a Butterburger at Culver’s” and “#43 Cheer on the Wisconsin Badgers,” but in her travels, she has found a botanical garden based on children’s books, a drive-through animal safari, a submarine you can sleep on and a place where African American history is documented from pre-African slave trade through the election of Barack Obama as president.
Gay said she managed to fit 191 things to do in her book of 100 things. Sun Prairie is referenced in her book three times: “#4 Eat Farm-to-Fork at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies,” “#28 Predict the weather with Jimmy the Groundhog” and “#88 Go through the Milwaukee Art Museum.”
Gay said farm-to-fork is very important to her as it supports local farmers providing fresh quality food.
“We lose one local Wisconsin farm a day,” Gay said. “Patrick does a good job here at Salvatore’s supporting the farmers.”
She also said that she proudly fights Philadelphians on the topic of groundhogs, stating that “Sun Prairie is the groundhog capital of the world.”
Sun Prairie’s own Georgia O’Keefe, was also mentioned by Gay in best art collections when viewing the Milwaukee Art Museum.
“She has a wealth of knowledge,” Sun Prairie Chamber Executive Director Christina Williams said. “There is no travel topic that is beyond her reach. We look forward to more books down the road.”
Gay said this is the first of three books she will be publishing this year.
“To me, the book is about partnerships with the community,” said 46th Assembly Rep. Melissa Ratcliff, who attended the event. “I think the Chamber of Commerce is doing a fantastic job bringing businesses together and it’s fitting that as a part of the chamber, Gay would be giving proceeds from the book today to the Emergency Food Pantry here in Sun Prairie, because it is about helping out our community.”
In addition, Gay said that she is using the book to give half of a million dollars back to nonprofits in Wisconsin, including food pantries, public libraries, veterans groups and non-profit tourism.