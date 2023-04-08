Dannelle Gay, also known as the Traveling Cheesehead, held her book launch party for her new book “100 things to do in Wisconsin before you die,” on Monday, April 3 at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie.

Gay was welcomed by community members, legislative leaders and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Being a member of the chamber and 30-year resident of Sun Prairie, she decided to donate her book launch sales to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.

