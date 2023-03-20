What’s the best bargain in the frozen foods aisle? Want to guess, or shall I just tell you? OK, I’ll tell you. It’s frozen spinach in the little 10-ounce box. Tada!

Spinach makes me think of Popeye the Sailor Man. Every time he found himself in a perilous situation, he’d rip the top off a can of spinach, chug it down, and beat up the bad guys with his bulging forearms. The spinach was magical, like it was ... a superfood.

Spinach Pie (2023)

With apologies to Popeye — who legendarily enjoyed canned spinach — frozen spinach is a versatile bargain and can be used in a variety of recipes, including this Easy Cheesy Spinach Pie.

