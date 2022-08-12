The Sun Prairie School Board at its Aug. 8 meeting voted unanimously to amend the guaranteed maximum price contract with J.H. Findorff and Son Inc. for the Sun Prairie East High School Renovation Project.
According to a memo to the board from SPASD Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow, Findorff was chosen as the construction partner through a competitive bidding process for the 2019 referendum.
The guaranteed maximum price contract has been set at $3,469,070. That price could vary slightly due to change orders. The total includes $101,000 for allowances, and a construction contingency of $130,548.
In April of 2019, the board directed staff to allocate $5 million from the referendum budget to allow for renovations at the existing high school building to allow for the same accommodations for collaboration and instructional delivery as was being designed into the new high school project.
Thanks to the guaranteed maximum price contract, the total project cost after adding the design and owner cost budget is $4,634,545. The renovations are being funded by Fund 49 dollars from the 2019 Referendum and district funds.
“Findorff worked with the subcontractors that were brought on the project with their team to find ways to whittle down the price for the same project,” Sukow said. “Their circular light fixtures needed in each collaboration area that was created. Those were like $30,000 per fixture. They worked with our electrical contractor to find something that did the same thing, looks almost exactly the same, for a much more affordable price.”
The funds are being used for design and construction services, as well as to buy light fixtures, upgrade furniture and equipment, information technology upgrades, and to account for other owner-incurred expenses, including an owner’s contingency of $43,342.
The contract for the renovations was signed between Findorff and the district back in August of 2018 and formally amended Monday by the board.