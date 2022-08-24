Nikole Sconiers is in her second year as principal at Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) located at 220 Kroncke Dr. in Sun Prairie.
She was born and raised in Chicago where she began subbing and being a teacher’s aide. She worked with a therapeutic day school and helped with adult transitions. She was an administrator in Chicago for five years and then was a Dean in Madison for four years.
She spends her free time with her family and she likes to get creative with some cooking recipes. Occasionally, she likes to relax and watch a movie by herself.
During COVID-19, she became an assistant principal at Cardinal Heights (now known as Central Heights), but when saw the principal position for PPA open up, she knew it would be a great fit for her.
“These are students that I like and work with anyway,” Sconiers said.
Everyone is affected by the split and formation of two high schools, and PPA is no exception.
“The big change for us is if students want to do dual enrollment, where do they go?” Sconiers said. “They have to go to what would be their home school. The other change is how we get students in from both high schools and making sure we are equitable with who we take.”
Sconiers said she is excited for the renovations at PPA’s new building this year, but stressed that it is a lot of change for everyone. She said between coming off COVID-19, changing buildings and adding another high school, a lot is happening in the district at once and she is prioritizing letting students know that newness is OK.
The new building will feature a teaching kitchen, which is a main feature used by many PPA students.
“Our students like to cook,” Sconiers said. “Food brings us all together. Now they have a space to uplift and utilize.”
In addition, they will have access to flex labs where they can do intricate hands-on projects.
PPA sometimes carries a stigma within the community as an alternative school, but PPA does great things for many talented students. Sconiers said she is prioritizing community awareness of all the good things that happen at PPA.
“It’s a work in progress,” Sconiers said. “The goal is to continue to rebrand and grow the truth about what happens in this building.”
By connecting with the community and having students share their stories, Sconiers hopes people will see it differently.
“PPA as an alternative education academy is very important because students need this space to learn and work differently,” Sconiers said. “It’s that place where students can come learn and be themselves in a manner that is personalized to their needs.
“This year and even last year, administrators are all making sure we are staying connected in each space,” Sconiers added. “Sharing that with the community and building our connection with community schools.”
Sconiers said she was proud of the work she did in her first year as principal, beginning with the relationships she built with the students and families. However, one project stuck out from last year as being most memorable.
“Most definitely the hot sauce piece,” Sconiers said. “That was beautiful. The students embraced it and we were able to see a group of students thrive.”
In addition, she was proud of the graduation, and said it was “huge compared to what people assume we do here.”
Many students felt they would never graduate, Sconiers said, because people told them they wouldn’t graduate and they lived with that. She said she loved being able to give hugs and see pride on those young adult faces as they crossed the stage to graduate.
During the new school year, Sconiers said she wants to continue to improve how the community perceives PPA and find the best ways to utilize the new space that PPA is moving into.
She is proud of the students and staff at PPA for their work to keep everyone safe with a pandemic in a climate today where school safety is an issue.
“We are such a small setting,” Sconiers said. “The students did a phenomenal job keeping each other safe. When the masks were able to come off, the bulk of students continued to wear them.
The students were up front if they weren’t feeling well and took it very seriously.
“I’m just going to continue to follow our guidelines and keep our students and staff abreast of what’s happening and be as transparent as possible,” Sconiers said.
In terms of security measures, the staff routinely checks all doors to make sure they’re locked and they do sweeps of the building.
“The relationship we build with our students helps us guide what comes next,” Sconiers said. “With the changes of the world and the way we do things at PPA, we take the time to talk to students to see what’s going on and how things going on in the world affect them. Then, we’ll know how to shift our conversations, training and learning.”