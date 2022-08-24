Nikole Sconiers
Contributed

Nikole Sconiers is in her second year as principal at Prairie Phoenix Academy (PPA) located at 220 Kroncke Dr. in Sun Prairie.

She was born and raised in Chicago where she began subbing and being a teacher’s aide. She worked with a therapeutic day school and helped with adult transitions. She was an administrator in Chicago for five years and then was a Dean in Madison for four years.

Tags