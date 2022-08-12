The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s first ever permanent story walk, designed by soon-to-be Eagle Scout, Helen Perkolup, at Sheehan Park on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.
The story walk contains two-and-a-half feet tall signs and platforms that hold each page of a book. According to the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens, there are about 20 stands. Stories will be replaced every two-three months and will be focused on children’s books.
“This is the first permanent installation here in Sun Prairie,” Stevens said. “It is located at Sheehan Park West in the walking trail across the street from the library.”
Story walks are designed for people to be able to read while physically walking through the story. They can create an immersive and interactive experience.
“The purpose of this project is to get more families interested in nature, fitness and the community while reading,” Perkolup said.
Perkolup is the first female in Sun Prairie pursuing to be an Eagle Scout and the story walk is her Eagle Scout project. She is coordinating troop 747 and 47, digging holes and putting in the platforms. With her coordination, the troops are volunteering to help install the project.
Perkolup said that she took on the project when the park district was busy and was going to delay the story walk for a year.
“It was kind of ambiguous,” Perkolup said, “Tomorrow (Aug. 10) we will be going to the location and we are going to be measuring out how far we want the signs to be apart.”
Perkolup knew she wanted to achieve the highest rank of scouts when they started allowing girls. She begged her mom, Shelly Perkolup, and her mom became a Troop 747 Scout Master and an assistant to Troop 47.
“I’m just amazed by her growth through the program,” Shelly Perkolup said. “How much she’s grown in self confidence with life skills. I’ve grown too in my time as a scout master.”
Being the first female Eagle Scout in Sun Prairie is a big deal. According to Shelly Perkolup, there are many former troop members coming back to help because they want to be a part of the first female project.
“It’s fun, but it’s also a bit nerve racking,” Helen Perkolup said about being the first female. “It’s more exciting I think.”
She has just a couple more merit badges to obtain before she officially becomes an Eagle Scout.
She has met with the forestry department and parks department, along with other groups to help when needed along the way. Sun Prairie Park friends are also donating their time, helping with running the auger to dig the holes.
The first book that will be featured in the story walk is “Sophie’s Squash,” by Pat Zietlow Miller. Miller is a New York Times bestselling author from Sun Prairie. She will be at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Lynn Montague, Head of Youth Services at the library, will talk about the story walk. At the end of the event, everyone will go home with squash seeds that tie in with the book. Stevens said that there will be squash seeds available at the library for people that can’t attend the ribbon cutting.
The story walk costs about $5,500, according to Stevens. Montague received a grant from the Wisconsin Library System to help fund the story walk. In addition, the library foundation is helping pay for the signage and foamcrete.
“The story walk is really good to get people outside and engage with the community and exercise,” Stevens said.