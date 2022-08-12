Helen and Shelly Perkolup

Helen Perkolup (left) with her mom and scout master Shelly Perkolup (right).

 Contributed/Shelly Perkolup

The Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the city’s first ever permanent story walk, designed by soon-to-be Eagle Scout, Helen Perkolup, at Sheehan Park on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m.

The story walk contains two-and-a-half feet tall signs and platforms that hold each page of a book. According to the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation Executive Director Theresa Stevens, there are about 20 stands. Stories will be replaced every two-three months and will be focused on children’s books.

