The fourth annual Capital Land Music Festival is on Sept. 10 at Sheehan Park in Sun Prairie, featuring national award-winning artists. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Sheehan Park East Shelter and go until approximately 8:30 p.m.
General admission is $35 and VIP is $70. A meet-and-greet with the artists is included in the VIP package.
This year’s artists include R&B and soul singer/songwriter’s Kevin Ross and ROE, in addition to the Grammy-nominated Ro James.
This is the third year the festival will be in Sun Prairie, but the first at Sheehan Park. The festival has become a consistent platform for inviting national award-winning recording artists. Past artists include Ginuwine, Vivian Green, The S.O.S. Band and James Brown Dance Party.
“It’s an effort to enhance diversity and embrace the City of Sun Prairie as it expands its effort to be more inclusive,” PEBOGA Executive Officer Clyde Gaines said.
PEBOGA stands for People Building Opportunity through Grace and Action. They are located in Madison and have served the local community since 2004.
According to their website, their quest is “to develop and implement positive activities for local youth by providing services to the Madison community in the form of mentoring, athletics and music concerts.”
Gaines said they always add community components when they can to serve or engage the community. For this year, there will be a vaccination clinic at the festival.
“We keep growing the event,” Gaines said. “We are actually hoping for this to be the best year yet.”
According to Gaines, the event usually attracts several hundred people each year.
“All people are invited,” Gaines said. “We want people to come out and support the event and what Sun Prairie has to offer.”
The City of Sun Prairie is serving as one of the sponsors. The event will include retail and food vendors from local businesses, but the music is the main attraction. The event always brings in popular artists.
“In terms of stature, this is one of our biggest events,” Gaines said. We reach out to artists that have never been to the area and also find out who people want to see.”