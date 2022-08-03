Shelter from the Storm Ministries in Sun Prairie welcomed their new Executive Director, Connie Vacho, in July.
After three years, former director Tami Fleming, left this past spring to have more time with her family.
“Our board began a search process for a new director with much prayer and faith that God would guide their decision,” the board said. “We are excited to invite Connie into our SFTSM family.”
Vacho grew up in Waunakee and resides there today. She lives with her husband and two children: a 15-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter. She is a member of Blackhawk Church where she has served in the youth ministry.
Vacho earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management, and has over 25 years of experience in the food industry. She joins Shelter from the Storm with experience in budgeting, supervision and facility maintenance. In addition, she worked with school districts, connecting the needs of children by raising funds for a free and reduced lunch program as well as teaching kids to cook.
Connie has a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Management and over 25 years of experience in the food industry; much of that as a Director of Food Services for school districts. She comes to us with experience in budgeting, supervision and facility maintenance which are all important to the daily operations of our home. While working with the school districts, Connie connected with the needs of children; raising funds for a free and reduced lunch program and teaching kids to cook.
Vacho shared her introduction with the board:
“I believe that compassion is even more powerful than courage. With courage, you may be able to conquer, but with compassion you can heal and build. I am beyond excited to have a position where I can give back, lift others up, help people heal and make a difference in the lives of others. I don’t believe there is any greater job than that. God has opened every door to make this transition for me and I am so excited to see where the SFTSM team goes from here…we’ll continue to do great things in our community and strive to take our next steps to build an even stronger ministry.”
