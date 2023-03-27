Some things are perfect just as they are and don’t require improvement. This is one of those things.

In these days of instant gratification, it isn’t popular to take the slow road. I love my instant pot, don’t get me wrong. But cooking a pork roast in the slow cooker or oven is better than using an instant pot because the slow and steady heat allows for even cooking and richer flavor.

Pork roast (2023)

If feeding a crowd or having leftovers are important to you, larger cuts of meat such as pork roasts can also be cooked more evenly in an oven or slow cooker.