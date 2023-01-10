Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) is presenting its annual Community Action Award to the Penguin Project of SPCT, an initiative sponsored by the Sun Prairie Civic Theater.
SPARC has been presenting the award since 2017, but it’s the first time it has recognized a group rather than an individual. The award is presented to community members who do extraordinary things that benefit and uplift the community.
According to Penguin Project Program Director Brenda Wilcox, the program “allows kids of all abilities to have fun and use their artistic abilities.” Wilcox and three other members of the team recently participated in a Zoom meeting with SPARC: Former Program Director Betsy Wolfe, Artistic Director Livvia Goff, and Anna Garcia-Menocal, who joined the group last year as stage manager.
The focal point of the program is pairing students with disabilities or special needs from sixth grade to age 21 with mentors in the same age group to put on a musical for the community.
This year’s production, “Bye Bye Birdie,” is scheduled for June 23, 24 and 25 at the Sun Prairie West High School theater.
Participation in the Penguin Project is often a profound experience for each of the four groups affected: the special needs students, the mentors, the adult coordinators and the audience, including, of course, parents.
“The piece I didn’t expect is the tight bond between the artists and the mentors,” Wilcox said. “They get together and hang out. There aren’t many opportunities to develop those kinds of friendships.”
The program has been operating nationally since 2004 and was brought to Sun Prairie by Sarah Beth Hahner who saw a show in 2015. Goff said the first local presentation was Annie in 2016.
“It’s a wonderful fulfilling program,” Goff said.
It included 17 artists the first year, but will include about 40 this year. Altogether, it takes about 100 volunteers to run a production.
Garcia-Menocal described what it was like to watch someone overcome their own limitations to let their abilities shine through.
“I was watching a particular students’ growth from beginning to end,” Garcia-Menocal said. “He had to overcome a confidence barrier. You could see him get more comfortable with it. By the second performance he was so on top of it.”
Goff described the Tin Woodsman, from a Wizard of Oz performance.
“He did his song, ‘If I only Had a Heart,’” Goff said. “His dance and his song were perfect. He had this big smile on his face. His mentor was almost in tears.”
The selflessness of the mentors isn’t necessarily what you might expect from teen-agers, according to Goff.
“We have a local sports star who comes back year after year and loves it,” Goff said. “That kind of maturity is enlightening.”
At this point, participants are mainly word-of-mouth referrals. Each production represents a major commitment of time for all involved. Rehearsal is twice a week for essentially the entire second semester.
The Penguin Project will be honored at the SPARC Winter Social on Jan. 15 at Buck & Honey’s from 3:30 to 6 p.m. At that time, SPARC will also honor outgoing Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl for his contributions to the community. The event is free and open to the public, and all who support positive local action are welcome to attend.