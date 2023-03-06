This week we have a very popular one-pot meal seasoned with a little bit of versatility. This family-friendly dinner is an extremely inexpensive yet soul-satisfying meal. It comes together fast, making it perfect for busy weeknight dinners. And one skillet? Yes, please and thank you!

The real beauty of the recipe is you can substitute any kind of protein for the hamburger I used. You could use ground or shredded turkey, pork, chicken, or go meatless with beans or meat-free crumbles. This makes it a perfect recipe to have on repeat, knowing you can make it with whatever is on sale this week.

Spanish Rice (2023)

This Spanish rice dish is comforting and delicious.