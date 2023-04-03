Could these cookies be any more perfect for springtime? I think not. They're sweet, pastel and light as a feather. The technique of making meringue has been used in European baking since the 17th century and is a staple ingredient in classic desserts like pavlova and lemon meringue pie.

While they look impressive, they're astonishingly easy to make. And if I can make these, you can make these. Let everyone think you moonlight as a pastry chef in a French patisserie. It'll be our secret.

Pastel Meringue Cookies

These show-stopper cookies are perfect for Easter.

