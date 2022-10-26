Juanona Brewster

The Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (SPUMC) is hosting youth mental health first aid training on Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The National Council for Behavioral Health is leading the training.

The training is free to all members of the public, not just those affiliated with the church. The training includes a certification process, where all participants will be certified and become trauma informed.

