The Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (SPUMC) is hosting youth mental health first aid training on Nov. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The National Council for Behavioral Health is leading the training.
The training is free to all members of the public, not just those affiliated with the church. The training includes a certification process, where all participants will be certified and become trauma informed.
“The second leading cause of death for children and adolescents is suicide,” Chairperson of the SPUMC Mental Wellness Committee Juanona Brewster said. “For this reason, it is extremely important for people who have or care for children, either at home or work, to understand and be certified in Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA).”
According to Brewster, SPUMC started a mental wellness committee a few weeks before COVID-19 hit after having many conversations with community members. COVID-19 further exacerbated the need for this training.
“The training is through the Department of Health in Wisconsin,” Brewster said. “This is evidence-based and research driven.”
Everyone leading the training has some sort of expertise in the area, including Brewster. She was the Senior Director of Child Brain Development at the American Academy of Pediatrics where she dealt with issues of adverse childhood experiences like trauma, toxic stress, high risk behaviors. These issues carry into adulthood if not addressed.
YMHFA will teach participants how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. The training includes two-hour self-paced online work and 4.5 instructor-led hours.
The instructor-led hours will include interactive practicing of “what-if” situations. The training covers common signs and symptoms of mental illness in youth, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), common signs and symptoms of substance use and more.
Brewster used to be the case manager at Cook County Juvenile Court where she began to pay attention to compelled behavior.
“It’s a behavior that gets people in trouble and it’s not about free will,” Brewster said.
The training program is limited to the first 20 people that register. Attendees are responsible for bringing their own lunch. Childcare will be provided if registered by Nov. 11. If interested, register at this link before the Nov. 11 deadline: https://forms.gle/qRveQ5RLSTphCm3ZA or contact Brewster at juanona.brewster@gmail.com.
“This is the beginning of what we hope will become a more expanded program,” Brewster said. “I’m not saying that this is a remedy for everything, but to be trauma informed and understand what’s happening will make a quality of life difference across the board. You have a chance to save a life.”