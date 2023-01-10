The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and the Madison Area Municipal Stormwater Partnership (MAMSWaP) are currently accepting grant applications for their Storm Drain Mural Program and Free Native Plants for Schools and Communities Program. Both grants aim to engage local groups in projects that protect area waters.

“Dane County wants to ensure our local waters can be enjoyed for generations to come,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “These grants provide the opportunity for area groups to start their own projects to reduce runoff into our lakes, rivers, and streams. By partnering together, we can all work to protect our waters.”

Young artists paint sidewalk near storm drain inlet
Young artists from Sun Prairie on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 painted a mural atop the storm sewer inlet near Eddie’s Alehouse in downtown Sun Prairie. The mural is intended to educate the public about how storm water run-off enters local lakes and streams.

