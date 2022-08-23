AprilAire
AprilAire Employees in Sun Prairie stuff backpacks full of school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 18 to donate to St. Vincent de Paul in Madison.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

AprilAire Executives assembled 200 backpacks filled with school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 18 that were donated to the St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) Food Pantry for the non-profit’s back-to-school efforts.

The backpack program is part of the Madison-based company’s focus on making a difference in the communities in which it manufacturers healthy air products to improve residential indoor air quality nationwide. The community support project began as senior leaders gathered earlier this year and brainstormed ways the company leadership could positively impact the community at large.

