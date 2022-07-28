NSPRA Patti Lux and Adam Mumm

Patti Lux and Adam Mumm honored by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with three Publications and Digital Media Awards of Excellence and one Golden Achievement Award.

 Contributed by Sun Prairie Area School District Communications

The district’s 2020-21 Annual Report, 2020-21 School Event Calendar, and Six Years of Continuous Improvement report were recognized with Publications and Digital Media Awards of Excellence. Meanwhile, the district’s work engaging the community to refresh its strategic plan was recognized with a Golden Achievement Award.

