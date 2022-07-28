The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Communications team was honored by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) with three Publications and Digital Media Awards of Excellence and one Golden Achievement Award.
The district’s 2020-21 Annual Report, 2020-21 School Event Calendar, and Six Years of Continuous Improvement report were recognized with Publications and Digital Media Awards of Excellence. Meanwhile, the district’s work engaging the community to refresh its strategic plan was recognized with a Golden Achievement Award.
Golden Achievement Award entries were judged individually based on strategic communication best practices, good writing and alignment with entry guidelines. Meanwhile, Publications and Digital Media Award entries were judged on their overall excellence and quality compared to other entries in the categories. The top award in each category is the Award of Excellence.
NSPRA presented the awards at its National Seminar in Chicago on July 17-20. The theme for the conference was “Crossroad for Innovation and Transformation.”
At the conference, Patti Lux and Adam Mumm, Sun Prairie Area School District Communications team members, gave a presentation about communications planning and engaged hundreds of school communicators across the country.
The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies, and organizations. The mission of NSPRA is to develop professionals to communicate strategically, build trust and foster positive relationships in support of their school communities.