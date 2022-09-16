The Sun Prairie Area School District held a scorecard gallery walk for board and community members to see how district departments faired in their 2021 evaluations at the Sept. 12 school board meeting.
“This is one of our favorite ways to start the school year,” SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte said.
“All of this work is in service to the ultimate reports we bring to you as school board members,” Leonard-Witte added. “Later this month you’ll get OB-10 and 11, which is your report to check to make sure that we are meeting expectations at a district level.”
The six departments that shared their scorecard and strategy with the community were secondary learning and teaching equity, facility grounds, Meadow View Elementary, Westside Elementary, human resources and digital media innovation and strategy.
Leonard-Witte said that the gallery walk is about getting a sampling of the site and district scorecards that are the ways the district is going to meet public expectations.
“All of the scorecards will be uploaded and available on the website hopefully at the end of the week,” Witte said.
Sun Prairie School Board Treasurer Latoya Holiday had some concerns about the gallery walk.
“There’s some components of the district’s scorecard that were part of the information tonight and we did not have a table for that,” Holiday said. “We got zero minutes to talk about the district’s scorecard. When we look at the pieces that are included from 2021 that’s math, reading, diversity, hiring, staff satisfaction, community satisfaction and mental health. I’m very confused that we didn’t talk about any of this information. This is the work of the district, this is what we should be focusing on. I’m very concerned about this.”
Leonard-Witte responded that Monday’s gallery walk was just supposed to be a sampling and that the primary audience of the site scorecards are the sites themselves. However, she said that the district will present the scorecards in whatever way the board suggests for the future.
“If this is the sampling, where is the robust time that we can sit and go through it all?” Board Member Alwyn Foster asked.
Leonard-Witte said that there are too many departments to go through all of them in depth each year during board meetings. She added that they rotate the department scorecards that they showcase at meetings every six months.
“The biggest thing we have to remember is what our work is as board members,” Governance Officer Tom Weber said. “For me, I could sit and talk to Kevin (Sukow) all night long, but it’s not really my role as a board member to be involved in that much detail.”
Former board candidate Lisa Goldsberry asked to see the new Department of Diversity’s scorecard.
“We pay for this department and I think we should be monitoring this department as well,”
In addition, Goldsberry aired her concerns of mental health not being accurately addressed by the district.
“It’s obvious to me that either this district doesn’t understand mental health practices and trauma informed teaching practices or we are just not doing it,” Goldsberry said. “Every time I’ve asked about mental health practices, I always get restorative practices. I’ve said it before – restorative practices are a discipline tool, not a mental health tool.”
Goldsberry noted that the district is coming off a summer when two students died by suicide and neither were a behavioral problem or getting in trouble at school.
“If we do not have it listed out on our scorecards, I am assuming we are not doing mental health or trauma informed practices and teaching,” Goldsberry said. “When we continue to focus on discipline practices, we continue to have students fall through our cracks. We have to become more aware of that and address that. We need to put some mental health practices in place and we need to name it.”