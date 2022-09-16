Scorecard Gallery Walk
Buy Now

School Board and community members ask questions about secondary learning and teaching equity at the Sept. 12 board meeting.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

The Sun Prairie Area School District held a scorecard gallery walk for board and community members to see how district departments faired in their 2021 evaluations at the Sept. 12 school board meeting.

“This is one of our favorite ways to start the school year,” SPASD Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte said.

Tags