Brad Saron
The Sun Prairie Area School District announced a September schedule of events for the public to learn more about the upcoming referendum.
There will be a referendum question on the Nov. 8 ballot for residents in the district to vote for or against a three-year $9 million operating referendum.
Here is the first round of information sessions for the referendum:
Friday, September 23 - Virtual Open Door, 9:00-10:00 a.m. The link will be available on sunprairieschools.org the morning of the event.
Monday, September 26 - Referendum Open House, 5:00-6:00 p.m. in the District Support Center at 501 South Bird Street
Wednesday, September 28 - Coffee with the Superintendent in the Community, 8:00-9:15 a.m.
Wednesday, September 28 - Virtual Open Door, 12:00-1:00 p.m. The link will be available on sunprairieschools.org the day of the event.
There will be several more opportunities scheduled during the month of October as well. Visit https://www.sunprairieschools.org/district/budget-challenges-and-planning for more information and frequently asked questions about the upcoming referendum.
