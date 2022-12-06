Sun Prairie Artist John McGee (right) presents Catie Badsing (left) and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry with a $3,200 donation.
Sun Prairie Artist John McGee presented a $3,200 check in donation to the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Friday, Dec. 2.
McGee profited $9,600 in his “Art for Food 2” Art Gallery at the Prairie Athletic Club on Sunday, Nov. 27. He pledged to donate a third of his profit.
This doubled his donation of $1,600 that he gave to the food pantry the first time he held the gallery in 2016.
