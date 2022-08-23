The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) announced that the date of the fifth annual Downtown Fall Beer Taste — Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest event, is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 12-4 p.m.
The event includes more than 20 Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. Participating businesses will be pouring 3oz. samples of up to two flavors of a fall beer, Oktoberfest, or cider and are encouraged to provide light snacks to event attendees.
As event attendees travel from one participating business to another, Oktoberfest-style musical entertainment will also be throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. The musical entertainment line-up includes a variety of music from the Mad City Jug Band and traveling accordionist Steve Meisner.
Tickets for the event should be purchased online on Eventbrite at https://fallbeertaste2022.eventbrite.com. Standard event tickets are $35.00 and designated driver tickets are available for $10.00. Event t-shirts are available for purchase online for $20.00 through September 9. Designated drivers will receive appetizers and exclusive participant deals, but they will not be permitted to sample the beers served.
Event check-in is required, and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie’s Downtown Sun Prairie location at 228 E. Main Street. Check-in time frame is from 11:30-3 p.m. At check-in, event attendees will have their ID’s checked to ensure that they are 21 years of age or older, and receive a 5oz. Fall Beer Taste sampling glass, an event wristband and an event brochure. Designated drivers will receive a 16oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup.
The BID has partnered with the following distributors for this year’s event: General Beer Distributors, Wisconsin Distributors, Beechwood Sales & Service, and Frank Beer Distributors. All of the distributors have a large array of local fall ales and Oktoberfests that will be featured at Fall Beer Taste, providing this year’s event with the most expansive variety of fall beers yet!
“The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District is looking forward to another great Fall Beer Taste. We have our best beer line up yet,” said Adam Bougie, owner of Glass Nickel Pizza Sun Prairie and BID Board Chair. “It’s a fun event that attracts people to local, downtown businesses.”
The Fall Beer Taste event is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Forever Yours Jewelry, Faded Roots Boutique and Budding Butterfly.
The intent of the Fall Beer Taste is to bring awareness to the variety of unique retail shops, specialty services businesses, and restaurants and bars that are located in Downtown Sun Prairie, and encourage event participants to visit Downtown Sun Prairie.