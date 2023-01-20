The Sun Prairie community came together on Monday, Jan. 16 at Prairie Phoenix Academy to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Local African-American leaders took turns sharing their words of wisdom, and continuing to spread King’s message through his words and actions.

PPA MLK Celebration 1
The Martin Luther King Jr. celebration committee serves food and drinks to guests at Prairie Phoenix Academy.
PPA MLK Celebration 2
Kalvin Barrett
PPA MLK Celebration 3
Alwyn Foster
PPA MLK Celebration 4
Latoya Holiday
PPA MLK Celebration 5
Northside POETICS
PPA MLK Celebration 6
Mizzier Cambell
PPA MLK Celebration 7
Quinton Cannon

