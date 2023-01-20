The Sun Prairie community came together on Monday, Jan. 16 at Prairie Phoenix Academy to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Local African-American leaders took turns sharing their words of wisdom, and continuing to spread King’s message through his words and actions.
On behalf of Principal Nikole Sconiers, Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Systemic Equity and Inclusion Michael Morgan welcomed everyone to the alternative high school and thanked the school district and city for coming together for the event.
“Today’s celebration symbolizes fate, hope, determination, kindness, community and love,” Morgan said.
The MLK Day celebration planning committee consisted of leaders representing Sunshine Place, the City of Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie Area School District, Community Schools and the Mackenzie Boys and Girls Club. They provided food and drinks. The event was emceed by DJ Ree Maniac.
I see a lot of different people here today representing the great community that we have,” Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said. “I am honored to stand here before you as the first African American Dane County Sheriff.”
He recalled crying in a sauna at UW-Madison after not getting drafted into the NFL in 2005, thinking that he couldn’t make a positive impact in people’s lives without being a football player on t.v. with a lot of money.
“If I was smarter at the time, I would’ve looked back to Martin Luther King and all of the things he said and stood for and realized that the path to success isn’t always easy,” Barrett said. “It’s got to be filled with struggle, sacrifice and progress.”
Barrett specifically addressed all the young faces in the audience.
“You are the future,” he said. “You are the next sheriff’s, the next governors, lieutenant governors and mayors. We as adults have to make sure that you are prepared and lay the path for you so that you can be successful, just like Martin Luther King laid the path for me to be the first African-American sheriff in the history of Dane County.”
He added that the ultimate goal isn’t to make the world this fantastic place for children to easily grow into, but to prepare each and every one of them to be the next leaders and take the world farther than he ever could.
“Let’s continue to keep peace in mind as we work together as a unified front for justice and equality,” Barrett said.
School Board member Alwyn Foster echoed Barrett’s statements and spoke to the importance of integration and inclusion.
“The fact we are here today of different races, creeds, nationalities and religions is important, because if we can get together, we can do anything together,” Foster said. “They understood that if we remain separated we’re automatically defeated.”
A quote that stuck with Foster was written by King in 1963 while he was in jail.
“Martin Luther King wrote that ‘freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor,’” Foster said. “‘It has to be demanded by the oppressed.’”
Foster said that King taught us that the current circumstances you are in does not determine who you are or who you will become.
“Sometimes you just have to take a different path to get to the same place where you want to go,” Foster said.
Another school board member, Latoya Holiday, said that for her, King’s legacy is the “embodiment of faith in action.”
“He believed steadfastly in the goodness and power of God, while also using the wisdom, knowledge, gifts and talents that he has blessed us with to do good, especially for oppressed people,” Holiday said. “He spread his love and joy to all people.”
Holiday added that while today’s struggles are different from those that oppressed people of color in King’s time, an “undercurrent of injustice in our society” continues to exist. It continues to “prevent black people, black families and the black community from rising above that of which oppresses us.”
Holiday dug deeper into King’s Birmingham jail letter and what it means to her.
“In his Birmingham jail letter, he wrote ‘whatever affects one, affects all indirectly,’” Holiday said. “‘I am because we are. I am not well if you are not well. I am not good if you are not good. If you are hurt, I am hurt. If you are broken, I am also broken.’”
Holiday added that King “forced the American consciousness to confront its vicious deplorable history of racism and discrimination.”
She emphasized the idea of “a leader is only as good as the team around them,” and acknowledged many of the strong women that worked alongside King. Some of these women included his wife, Coretta Scott King, and activists Dorothy Cotton and Jo Ann Robinson.
Holiday shared that King taught her that “to work for the improvement of the lives of any is to work for the improvement of the lives of all.”
Northside POETICS, standing for poets of every type, inspiring and changing society, is a group of fourth and fifth grade students at Northside Elementary School. Together, the students wrote a poem that they read out loud.
Part of the poem read:
Step by step we got to keep up this fight.
Step by step we got to use our might.
Step by step we got to do what’s right.
Step by step fight for equal rights.
Mizzier Campbell, Instructional Assistant and Greatness Coach at Northside Elementary, described how she is a “servant” just like King.
“Servant leadership is a leadership philosophy built on the belief that most effective leaders strive to serve others rather than accrue power or take control,” Campbell said. “Every child needs a greatness coach. We are great because they are great. We display kindness for all. It isn’t something that you do, it’s something you are.”
Part of Campbell’s favorite speech by King said, “If you want to be important, wonderful. If you want to be recognized, wonderful. If you want to be great, wonderful, but recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be a servant. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love and you can be that servant.”
Campbell added that “violence is not the answer” and “self-control is everything.”
“People fear what they don’t understand,” she said. “Knowledge is power.”
Quinton Cannon from Faith Place Church in Sun Prairie rounded out the speakers for the event.
“We advocate for people who have voices for change that have been heard, or voices that want to be heard, but don’t have the courage to step up,” Cannon said.
King’s leadership motivates him to be a leader that advocates for equal educational opportunities for all.
“No matter where you’re from, what race you are, what your faith or what skilled background you have, all deserve equality,” Cannon said. “Let your voices be heard.”