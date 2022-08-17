A decision approved Aug. 16 by the Sun Prairie City Council means that every leashed dog will have his day — in select city parks — starting Aug. 17.
Alders approved the pilot program, which will run through Dec. 31, following action last week by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission in response to a July 19 request from District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom wrote in a memo to alders that currently, city ordinance 12.44.010(B)(3) prohibits dogs in city parks unless they are leashes and within 10 feet of either side of a multimodal paved pathway.
In June, SPPRF staff brought the increasing community interest to allow dogs on leash in parks beyond 10 feet of the park pathways to the SPPRF Commission. Commissioners directed staff to gather community input on the topic and provide a recommendation at a future meeting. At the July 19 Sun Prairie City Council meeting, Stocker asked SPRF staff to explore the development and implementation of a pilot program to allow dogs on-leash in parks.
SPPRF staff developed a proposal for the pilot program, which was brought to the SPPRF Commission on Aug. 10 and unanimously recommend for council approval.
Starting Aug. 17, 2022 and ending on Dec. 31, 2022, the enforcement of 12.44.010(B)(3) limiting dogs to 10 feet on either side of multimodal paved pathways will be suspended. During the pilot program, dogs are allowed in parks as long as they are:
• On a leash, 6 feet or less in length;
• Under the control of the owner;
• Properly licensed in the municipality that it primarily resides in; and
• Picked up after by the person with the dog, presumably the owner.
As part of the pilot program, dogs will not be allowed in playground areas, tennis courts, pickleball courts, the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center, the Tom & Rita Tubbs Splash Pad and Playground, park restrooms or changing facilities, or ice rinks.
According to the memo, upon conclusion of the pilot program, the SPPRF Commission will evaluate the program using these metrics:
• The number of complaints made regarding dogs in parks (e-mails and phone calls to the SPPRF Department);
• The number of positive feedback comments made regarding dogs in parks (e-mails and phone calls to the SPPRF Department);
• The number of incidents reported to the Sun Prairie Police Department or SPPRF staff regarding dogs in parks; and
• Observational data provided by SPPRF Department parks crew members and SPPD personnel as those data relate to the impact of dogs in parks
If deemed successful, Grissom cautioned, the SPPRF Commission may choose to make a recommendation to the Sun Prairie City Council to amend the existing ordinance to allow dogs on-leash in parks.
“I’m really excited about this because I’m a dog owner,” remarked District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, who added that the existing city ordinance is not being enforced now anyway. But the alder asked a more important question: will there be bags for animal waste available in the parks?
Grissom said no, not during the pilot program, but there may be as a result of the analysis and observational data compiled by SPPRF and from residents. Containers for waste and waste bag dispensers could be made available if the program becomes permanent, Grissom said.
Stocker said he took a break between the Public Works Committee and the council meeting on Tuesday night and went to Wetmore Park, where he saw several dogs with families. “It was a perfect setting,” Stocker said.
The District 1 Alder said he believed the pilot will demonstrate that city dog owners will be responsible pet owners in city parks. “In the future I think our parks will be a model for other parks in the area,” Stocker added.
District 4 Alder Tina Bohling said she was wondering where the filled animal waste bags should be thrown away. Grissom said parks crews will be tracking that information, but said most bags can be disposed of in trash receptacles in the parks. More receptacles may also be added to parks if they are needed because of increased volume, according to Grissom.
Questions about the Dogs in Parks pilot program should be directed to the SPPRF Department at 608-837-3449 weekdays during regular business hours.