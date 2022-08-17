A decision approved Aug. 16 by the Sun Prairie City Council means that every leashed dog will have his day — in select city parks — starting Aug. 17.

Alders approved the pilot program, which will run through Dec. 31, following action last week by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission in response to a July 19 request from District 1 Alder Steve Stocker.

