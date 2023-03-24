SPCT Rent Cast Rehearsals

The cast of “Rent” rehearses for their upcoming April shows.

 Contributed/Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre will present “Rent” on April 14-23 at the Central Heights Theater inside Central Heights Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie.

Since its debut on Broadway more than two decades ago, “Rent” has captivated audiences with its unforgettable story about finding your voice, living for today and measuring our lives in love. The winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, the musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young bohemians living in New York’s Lower East Side. Struggling to survive and create, each of these young artists and musicians must learn to negotiate their dreams under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.