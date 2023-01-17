Felix, played by Dan Presser of Sun Prairie, squares off with his best friend and roommate Oscar, played by Jim Ross of Stoughton, in the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of “The Odd Couple.” Performances are February 3 — 12 at Central Heights Theater.
Can two best friends who become roommates learn to live with irreconcilable differences? And, perhaps more importantly, will the weekly poker night with their buddies ever be the same? Audiences will find out when Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple.”
Performances are Feb. 3-12 at the Central Heights Performing Arts Center, located inside Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.
Decades after it premiered on Broadway in 1965, the story of “The Odd Couple” continues to remain popular and connect with audiences. The story revolves around two friends, both separated from their wives and working through what that means for their identities, finances, friendships and dating lives. Oscar is a recently divorced sportswriter who hosts a weekly poker night with a group of buddies and lives like a slob. Felix, a tightly-wound, slightly neurotic news writer who doesn’t know what to do after being thrown out by his wife after 12 years of marriage.
Director Amber DePetro says the show remains relevant because at its core the story is about friendship and family.
“The people we love the most also tend to be the ones that can also drive us the craziest,” DePetro said. “And that’s what people end up connecting with as they watch the story unfold.”
Performances are Feb. 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. All performances are at Central Heights Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors — 60 years old and over and active military — and $15 for youth ages 18 years old or younger.
Tickets may be purchased prior to the performances online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com. Tickets will also be sold at each performance. The production is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, New York City, New York.
Sun Prairie Civic Theatre (SPCT) is a community of volunteers who have been sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience since 1970. Anyone interested in getting involved or supporting the organization can learn more at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.