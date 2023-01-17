The Odd Couple

Felix, played by Dan Presser of Sun Prairie, squares off with his best friend and roommate Oscar, played by Jim Ross of Stoughton, in the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre’s production of “The Odd Couple.” Performances are February 3 — 12 at Central Heights Theater.

 Contributed/Sun Prairie Civic Theatre

Can two best friends who become roommates learn to live with irreconcilable differences? And, perhaps more importantly, will the weekly poker night with their buddies ever be the same? Audiences will find out when Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents Neil Simon’s classic comedy “The Odd Couple.”

Performances are Feb. 3-12 at the Central Heights Performing Arts Center, located inside Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.

