Nitty Gritty-Sun Prairie is located at 315 E. Linnerud Drive in downtown Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Graduating Class of 1987 is having their 35th class reunion at the Nitty Gritty in Sun Prairie on Aug. 20 from 4-11 p.m.
All 87’ graduates are welcome. The event in Nitty Gritty’s banquet room is for the class of 87’ only. One guest is welcome per person and there is no charge.
More details are available on Sun Prairie High School Class of 1987’s Facebook page. Contact Karen Ney at 608-712-3607 for any questions about the reunion.
