The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more. For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or online at colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Monday, April 24
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
• Tampa Bay Travelogue with Judy 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chorus 1 p.m.
• Chorus Practice 1 p.m.
• Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m.
• Chimes 2 p.m.
• Avoiding Anti-Inflammatory Foods presented by Dr. Sophie from ProHealth Chiropractic 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 27
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Hebl & Hebl sponsored bingo 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
• Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Friday, April 28
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 10 a.m. – New players welcome
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4.50 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.