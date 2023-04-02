The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of April 3-7, 2023 include:
Monday, April 3
• AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
• Knitting and Crochet 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
• Chorus 1 p.m.
• Fitness for Active Agers 1:30 p.m.
• Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Stockbox Pickup 12 p.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Memory Screenings 1 p.m.
• Drop in Watercolor Art Group 1 p.m.
Friday, April 7
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 10 a.m. — New players welcome
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Volunteers needed! We have openings for medical ride and meal drivers, office receptionist, kitchen helper and more! Call 608-837-4611 or visit our website colonialclub.org.