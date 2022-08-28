The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022 include:
Monday, August 29• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, August 30• Strong Bodies Class, 9:30 a.m.
• Line Dancing, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 31• Music and Motion, 9 a.m.
• Rummikub, 10 a.m.
• SP EMS Health and Wellness Checks 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, September 1• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Nutrition Session by UW Extension 9:10 a.m.
• Strong Bodies Class 9:30 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, September 2• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Have a laptop, phone or tablet you aren’t sure how to use? Maybe you are baffled by a feature? Our volunteer Computer Tutor is here every Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to answer your questions. Bring your device and just drop in, no appointment required. Seniors can also drop in anytime during our business hours Monday through Friday to use any of the several computers in our computer lab.