The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Dec. 19-23, 2022 include:
Monday, December 19
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Qi Gong 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, December 20
• GTE Men’s Group
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chorus Holiday Program 1 p.m.
Wednesday, December 21
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, December 22
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Dementia Caregiver Support Group 2 p.m.
Friday, December 23
Closed for Christmas Holiday
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m. The club will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23, 26, 30 and Jan. 2.