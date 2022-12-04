The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of December 5-9, 2022 include:
Monday, December 5
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Qi Gong 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, December 6
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Active Agers Exercise Class 1:30 p.m.
• Chorus 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• EMS Wellness Checks 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Commodities Box Pickup 12 p.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, December 8
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Drumlin Sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, December 9
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Red Hat Lunch at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
As winter approaches, a reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m. We will be closed for the holidays on December 23, 26, 30 and January 2.