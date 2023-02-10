The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Feb. 13-17, 2022 include:
Monday, February 13
• AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, February 14
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chorus 1 p.m.
• Hyland Sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
• Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, February 15
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, February 16
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Drop in Watercolor Art Work group 1 p.m.
• Day For Seniors with the Sun Prairie High School Jazz Band 1:30 p.m.
Friday, February 17
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 10 a.m. — New players welcome
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-837-4611 for information and to sign up for upcoming exercise classes, taught by certified instructors. Qi Gong, a practice using simple, repetitive, flowing movements and deep breathing begins March 13 on Mondays at 1 p.m. Fitness for Active Agers, a program that includes enjoyable movement, strength training, balance and posture exercises, starts April 4 on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.