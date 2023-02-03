The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Feb. 6-10, 2022 include:
Monday, February 6
• AARP Tax Appointments start at 8:30 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, February 7
• Knitting and Crocheting with Friends 10 a.m.
• Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chorus 1 p.m.
• Chimes 2 p.m.
Wednesday, February 8
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Drumlin sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Thursday, February 9
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, February 10
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• American Mahjong 10 a.m. — New players welcome
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Reminder that Colonial Club closes when Sun Prairie Schools close due to inclement weather. If schools have a late start, the Colonial Club will open at its normal time of 8:30 a.m.