Colonial Club
The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.

The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.