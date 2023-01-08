The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Jan. 9-13, 2022 include:
Monday, January 9
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, January 10
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Chimes 1 p.m.
• Chorus 2:15 p.m.
Wednesday, January 11
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, January 12
• Lifeline Screening 8 a.m.
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, January 13
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Red Hat Lunch at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse 11:30 a.m.
The Colonial Club serves a daily meal at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is a suggested $4.50 donation for anyone 60 or older. Call 608-837-4611 to make a reservation at least 24 hours in advance.